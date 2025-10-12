Norway U20 vs France U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025 

Norway U20 and France U20 will square off in a 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals on Monday (October 13th). The game will be played at Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander.

The Norwegians booked their spot in the last eight with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Paraguay in the round of 16. Neither side could not be separated in a goalless draw after 90 minutes, with Tiago Caballero missing a 13th-minute penalty for the Paraguayans. Extra time ensued, with substitute Niklas Fuglestad scoring the match-winner in the 116th minute.

France, meanwhile, also eliminated Japan with a 1-0 extra time win in the round of 16. A goalless stalemate in regulation time prompted extra time. Lucas Michal scored a dramatic winner from the spot in injury time of extra time.

The winner of this tie will face either the USA or Morocco in the semifinal.

Norway U20 vs France U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two nations at the Under-20 World Cup. France were victorious in two friendlies between them.

Their most recent clash came in October 2019 when Les Bleuets claimed a 2-1 victory.

Norway's four games at this Under-20 World Cup have produced fewer than three goals, with three games being level at the break.

Five of France's last six games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Norway are competing in the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinal for the first time in their history.

France are competing in the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinal for the first time since winning the 2013 tournament.

Norway U20 vs France U20 Prediction

Norway made history by making it to the knockout round of the Under-20 World Cup for the first time. They took it one step further by progressing to the last eight and at this point, the sky is the limit for Bjørn Johansen's side.

France have underperformed at this tournament since Paul Pogba and co. inspired them to victory in Turkey. They have not been entirely convincing here but are the favorites to advance into the last four.

We are backing Bernard Diomède's side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Norway U20 0-1 France U20

Norway U20 vs France U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - France U20 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

