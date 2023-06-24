Norway U21 vs France U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2023 

Norway and France square off at the Estadio Dr Constantin Radulescu in a 2023 FIFA UEFA Euro U-21 Championship on Sunday (June 25).

Norway suffered a 2-1 defeat against Switzerland in their opener despite taking the lead. Emil Ceide put the Scandinavians ahead in the tenth minute. Young Boys forward Kastriot Imeri assisted Dan Ndoye for the equaliser in the 36th minute before scoring the winner 11 minutes into the second half.

France, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 win against Italy. Arnaud Kalimuendo and Pietro Peligro scored first-half goals to ensure that both sides went into the break level. Bradley Barcoli scored the winner just past the hour mark.

The win took the French joint-top of Group D with Switzerland on three points, while Norway are joint-bottom with three points.

Norway U21 vs France U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed thrice before and have one win apiece.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 was a 1-1 stalemate.

Norway are on a five-game losing run, losing three games.

France have won 11 of their last 13 (L1) group stage Euro games.

Norway are participating in their first U-21 Euros since 2013. They made it to the knockouts in the last two occasions they qualified.

France are unbeaten in the last 13 games where they have scored first (W11, D2).

Norway U21 vs France U21 Prediction

France have arguably the most talented squad at this tournament and are among the favourites to go all the way. The French have a constantly revolving production line of talent, so it comes as a surprise that they have a poor record at this level. They have won this tournament just once, in 1988.

Norway, meanwhile, returned to this level after ten years, but it could be a brief sojourn if they fall to a second defeat in the group. Long-term manager Leif Gunnar Smeirud will step down post-tournament after nine years in charge. He might draw inspiration from the two sides' most recent meeting, which ended in a draw.

However, France simply have too much firepower, so Sylvain Romain's side should claim a fairly comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Norway 0-2 France

Norway U21 vs France U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - France to score

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - France to score first

