Norway vs Armenia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

Norway and Armenia go head-to-head in a thrilling international friendly fixture at the Ullevaal Stadion on Tuesday.

Armenia head into the game fresh off the back of ending their nine-game winless run and will be looking to build on that performance.

Norway returned to winning ways last Friday as they comfortably saw off Slovakia 2-0 in the first of their two friendly fixtures.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winless run, claiming one win and one draw from their previous two outings.

Norway head into Tuesday’s game unbeaten in each of their last five home games, claiming three wins and two draws, and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Meanwhile, Armenia ended their dire winless run last time out courtesy of a slender 1-0 victory over Montenegro.

Prior to that, they were on a run of nine games without a win, losing five and claiming four draws in that time.

Armenia are without a win in each of their last six away games and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Norway vs Armenia Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two sides. Their first encounter came back in 2000, when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw. Their second meeting came a year later when Norway claimed a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Norway Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

Armenia Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

Norway vs Armenia Team News

Norway

Norway have all 24 players called-up fit and available following their injury-free game against Slovakia on Friday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Armenia

Lucas Zelarayan and Sargis Adamyan are both currently recuperating from injuries, while Styopa Mkrtchyan is suspended.

Injured: Lucas Zelarayan and Sargis Adamyan

Suspended: Styopa Mkrtchyan

Norway vs Armenia Predicted XI

Norway Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland; Birger Meling, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Kristoffer Ajer, Marcus Pedersen; Morten Thorsby, Mats Møller Dæhli, Martin Ødegaard; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland

Armenia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Yurchenko; Kamo Hovhannisyan, Varazdat Haroyan, André Calisir, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Solomon Udo, Khoren Bayramyan, Tigran Barseghyan, Eduard Spertsyan; Vahan Bichakhchyan, Erik Vardanyan

Norway vs Armenia Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Montenegro, Armenia will head into Tuesday’s game with renewed confidence and look to close out their friendly fixtures on a good note. However, they face a well-balanced Norway side, who claimed a comfortable victory over Slovakia last time out.

We predict Norway will carry the momentum from that result and come away with a win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Norway 2-0 Armenia

