Norway vs Cyprus Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20th 2023

Norway and Cyprus continue their quest for a place in the 2024 European Championship when they square off at the Ullevaal Stadion on Tuesday.

Both sides are yet to pick up a win in the qualifiers and will head into the midweek clash looking to get their campaign up and running.

Norway failed to get their quest for a place in Germany up and running on Saturday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Scotland.

Stale Solbakken’s side have now gone three consecutive games without a win in the qualifiers, losing twice and claiming one draw since kicking off the campaign in March.

Their poor start to the qualifiers has been owing to their struggle at the back, where they have conceded six goals so far.

Meanwhile, Cyprus were condemned to a second consecutive defeat in Group A as they were beaten 2-1 by Georgia on home turf.

Prior to that, Temur Ketsbaia’s men kicked off the qualifiers with a 3-0 defeat against Scotland at Hampden Park on March 25.

Cyprus are currently rooted to the bottom of the group table, just one point below Tuesday’s hosts in fourth place.

Norway vs Cyprus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Norway enjoyed a 100% record against Cyprus, having picked up 11 wins in the last 11 meetings between the sides.

They first met in November 1988, when Norway picked up a 3-0 victory at the Tsirion Stadium, while the Lions won 2-0 in their most recent encounter back in November 2018.

Cyprus have failed to win their last 14 competitive away matches, losing 11 and claiming four draws since beating Kazakhstan 2-1 in October 2019.

Solbakken’s men are on a four-match winless run and have managed just one victory in their last seven outings, while losing four and claiming two draws since September 2022.

Norway vs Cyprus Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, Norway are firm favorites to come away with all three points on a Tuesday.

Cyprus have lost 11 of their last 14 competitive games on the road and we are backing Solbakken’s men to extend their impressive record in this fixture.

Prediction: Norway 3-1 Cyprus

Norway vs Cyprus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norway

Tip 2: First-half winners - Norway (The Lions have led at halftime in five of their last six games against Cyprus)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last six clashes between the two nations)

