Norway vs Czech Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

Norway and Czech Republic go head to head at the Ullevaal Stadion in a mouth-watering friendly on Friday.

Ståle Solbakken’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last three encounters since August 2011. Norway brought their 2024 European Championship qualification campaign to an end last time out when they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park.

However, Solbakken’s side failed to secure their place in Germany as they finished third in Group A, six points adrift of runners-up Scotland. Norway will now look to kick off 2024 on a more positive note as they begin preparations for the UEFA Nations League later in the year.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, wrapped up their Euro 2024 qualifiers on a high as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Moldova last time out. This capped off an impressive qualifying campaign for Ivan Hasek’s men, who picked up 15 points from eight matches to finish second in Group E, only behind group winners Albania on goal difference.

Czech Republic head into Friday’s game unbeaten in their last three matches, placing up two wins and one draw since October’s 3-0 defeat to Albania.

Norway vs Czech Republic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Czech Republic boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Norway have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Czech Republic are on a three-game unbeaten run against Solbakken’s men, claiming one win and two draws since a 3-0 loss in August 2011.

Norway have won all but one of their last five home matches, with a 1-0 defeat against Spain on October 15 being the exception.

Czech Republic have lost just one of their last ten matches across all competitions while claiming five wins and four draws since March 2023.

Norway vs Czech Republic Prediction

The last four meetings between Norway and Czech Republic have produced a combined 12 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest at the Ullevaal Stadion. That said, we predict both sides will settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Norway 2-2 Czech Republic

Norway vs Czech Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Norway’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last six meetings between the two nations)