Norway vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Norway will welcome the Faroe Islands to the Ullevaal Stadion in an international friendly on Thursday.

The two teams are set to play their last game of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign next week and will warm up for the same in this friendly match.

The hosts suffered their first defeat after four consecutive wins last month, falling to a 1-0 home loss to Spain in the Euro qualifiers. Following the defeat, they are no longer in contention to qualify directly for the main event next year.

The visitors played the Czech Republic in their previous outing and suffered a 1-0 away defeat. They are winless in their last 10 games in all competitions, suffering eight defeats. They have failed to score in seven games in that period and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this friendly.

Norway vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Nordic rivals have crossed paths four times across all competitions thus far, with two of these meetings coming in friendlies. The hosts have dominated proceedings against their Western rivals with a 100% record in these games and keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

They last met in the European qualifiers in 2019, with the hosts recording a 6-0 win on aggregate.

Norway have won four of their last five friendlies, scoring 19 times while conceding just three goals in that period.

Faroe Islands have just one win in their last five friendlies, failing to score in three games in that period.

The visitors have lost seven games on the trot in all competitions, failing to score in six games in that period.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in three of their last four friendlies at home.

Norway vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Løvene head into the match in good form, winning four of their last five games across all competitions. They have a perfect record in four meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Ståle Solbakken had to let go of three players on account of injuries last week as Osame Sahraoui, Ørjan Håskjold Nyland, and Antonio Nusa were found to be unfit to play. Aron Dønnum, Mohamed Elyounoussi, and Viljar Myhra have been called up and might get the nod to start in this friendly.

Landsliðið are winless in their last 10 games in all competitions since last September, suffering eight defeats in that period. They are winless in their last nine away games in all competitions and might struggle here.

They are yet to find the back of the net against the hosts and, considering the contrast in form between the two teams, a comfortable win looks to be on the cards for the hosts while the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Norway 2-0 Faroe Islands

Norway vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norway to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score or assist any time - Yes