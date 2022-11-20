Norway vs Finland Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th November 2022

Erling Haaland is back in action with his national team this weekend as Norway lock horns with Scandinavian rivals Finland in an intriguing encounter at the Ullevaal Stadion on Sunday.
Norway vs Finland Preview
Norway finished in third place in the World Cup qualification table and will not play a part in the tournament in Qatar. The Norwegians edged Ireland to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Finland also finished in third place in their qualification standings and have not been at their best this year. The Finnish outfit were held to a 1-1 draw by North Macedonia this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Norway vs Finland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Norway have an excellent record against Finland and have won 39 out of the 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Finland's nine victories.
- Norway have won their last three matches against Finland in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-1 margin over 22 years ago.
- The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2016 and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Norway.
- Norway have scored seven goals in their last three matches against Finland and have conceded only two goals during this period.
- After a three-match unbeaten run against Norway, Finland have suffered defeat in four of their last five matches against the hosts.
- Norway have kept clean sheets in two of their last three matches against Finland in all competitions, with their previous goal conceded in the fixture coming in 2009.
Norway vs Finland Prediction
Norway have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to rise to the occasion on a consistent basis. The likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.
Finland can pack a punch at their best but will need to work hard against a formidable opponent. Norway are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Norway 3-1 Finland
Norway vs Finland Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Norway
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Norway to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes