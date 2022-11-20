Norway vs Finland Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th November 2022

Erling Haaland is back in action with his national team this weekend as Norway lock horns with Scandinavian rivals Finland in an intriguing encounter at the Ullevaal Stadion on Sunday.

Norway vs Finland Preview

Norway finished in third place in the World Cup qualification table and will not play a part in the tournament in Qatar. The Norwegians edged Ireland to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Finland also finished in third place in their qualification standings and have not been at their best this year. The Finnish outfit were held to a 1-1 draw by North Macedonia this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Erling Haaland on his plans for the next six weeks, after Norway missed out on qualifying for the World Cup. "It's about preparing myself for the next half of the season"Erling Haaland on his plans for the next six weeks, after Norway missed out on qualifying for the World Cup. "It's about preparing myself for the next half of the season" 💪Erling Haaland on his plans for the next six weeks, after Norway missed out on qualifying for the World Cup. https://t.co/ZmlWueC7Sy

Norway vs Finland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Norway have an excellent record against Finland and have won 39 out of the 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Finland's nine victories.

Norway have won their last three matches against Finland in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-1 margin over 22 years ago.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2016 and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Norway.

Norway have scored seven goals in their last three matches against Finland and have conceded only two goals during this period.

After a three-match unbeaten run against Norway, Finland have suffered defeat in four of their last five matches against the hosts.

Norway have kept clean sheets in two of their last three matches against Finland in all competitions, with their previous goal conceded in the fixture coming in 2009.

Norway vs Finland Prediction

Norway have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to rise to the occasion on a consistent basis. The likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

BBC Sport @BBCSport Martin Odegaard made his Norway debut tonight at just 15yrs, 300 days. He was born in 1998... bbc.in/1xLAqhJ http://t.co/N0XWBzvx7I Martin Odegaard made his Norway debut tonight at just 15yrs, 300 days. He was born in 1998... bbc.in/1xLAqhJ http://t.co/N0XWBzvx7I

Finland can pack a punch at their best but will need to work hard against a formidable opponent. Norway are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Norway 3-1 Finland

Norway vs Finland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norway

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Norway to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes