Norway vs Finland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Norway will welcome Finland to Ullevaal Stadion in an international friendly on Thursday. Both teams will be in action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next week before concluding their international break.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record across all competitions in 2025 and overcame Estonia 1-0 in the World Cup qualifiers in June. Erling Haaland scored the match-winner in the 62nd minute. They will host Moldova next week.

The visitors have won two of their four games in 2025 thus far. They returned to winning ways after two games in their previous outing, recording a 2-1 home triumph over Poland. Joel Pohjanpalo scored in the first half, and Benjamin Källman doubled their lead after the break. They will play Poland in the reverse fixture next week.

Norway vs Finland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two neighbors have a long-standing rivalry and have met 67 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 41 wins. Huuhkajat have nine wins to their name, and 17 games have ended in draws.

Notably, their five meetings in the 21st century have been friendlies. They last met in 2022 and played out a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have scored at least three goals in three of their four games in 2025. They have also kept three clean sheets in that period.

The visitors are unbeaten in their two away games this year, recording one win.

Røde, Hvite, Blå are unbeaten in their last four meetings against their eastern rivals, recording three wins.

Finland's last away win over the hosts was registered at the Ullevaal Stadion in a friendly in 1974.

Norway vs Finland Prediction

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last nine games, recording eight wins. Their last home defeat was registered in a friendly against Czechia in March 2024. They have scored at least three goals in five of their last six games and will look to build on that prolific run here.

Huuhkajat have lost seven of their last 10 games in all competitions, with four of these defeats registered at home. They have scored two goals apiece in their last two games and will look to build on that form.

Landslaget have been the dominant side in recent meetings between the two teams, and considering their home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Norway 2-1 Finland

Norway vs Finland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norway to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

