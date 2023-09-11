Norway vs Georgia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12, 2023

Norway welcome Georgia to the Ullevaal Stadion in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday (September 12).

The hosts beat Jordan 6-0 in a friendly last week. Erling Haaland was an unused substitute as Stale Solbakken's men produced a remarkable performance. Georgia, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat in as many qualifying games, as they were humbled 7-1 at home by Spain on Friday.

Both teams have four points from four games in the qualifiers, with Norway in third place, thanks to their superior goal difference.

Norway vs Georgia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off four times across competitions, with three meetings taking place in the European qualifiers, with Norway leading 3-0. They drew 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in March.

Georgia have failed to score in both away meetings against Norway, scoring one goal apiece in two home games. Three of their four meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Norway have two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five home games across competitions.

Georgia have won six of their last nine away games across competitions.

Both teams have one win in five games in the European qualifiers.

In their last 10 away games in European qualifiers, Georgia have seven defeats and three wins.

Georgia have conceded 11 goals in four games in the qualifiers, the fifth-worst defensive record in the competition.

Norway vs Georgia Prediction

Norway recorded a comfortable friendly win at home on Thursday. They have a perfect record against Georgia at home, keeping two clean sheets in as many games.

Georgia, meanwhile, have suffered defeats in their last two qualifiers, conceding nine goals and scoring just once. They have won four of their last six away games across competitions, though.

Nonetheless, considering their current form and unbeaten record against Georgia, expect the hosts to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Norway 2-1 Georgia

Norway vs Georgia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norway to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score or assist any time - Yes