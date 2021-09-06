Norway vs Gibraltar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The first international break of the season concludes this week and will see Norway host Gibraltar on Tuesday in their World Cup qualifier.

Norway have been impressive in their World Cup qualifiers so far as they have kept pace with the big boys in the group, Turkey and the Netherlands.

They began their qualification campaign with a 3-0 win over Gibraltar and then lost to Turkey by the same scoreline. Norway, however, returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Montenegro.

The Norwegians resumed their qualification campaign this month with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. They then defeated Latvia 2-0 in their last game.

Norway sit third in their group with 10 points from five games. They are level on points with the Netherlands in second place and are one point behind group leaders Turkey.

Gibraltar are the lowest ranked country in the group and currently sit last in the table. They have lost all five of their qualifiers so far. Gibraltar have scored just twice and have conceded 20.

Gibraltar have won just two games in their last 25 and are currently on a run of 10 games without a win. They will be looking to return to winning ways with an unlikely victory over Norway on Tuesday.

Norway vs Gibraltar Head-to-Head

There has been just one meeting between Norway and Gibraltar. The game, which was played in March, was the first World Cup qualifier game for both nations.

Norway won the game 3-0 away from home. Alexander Sorloth and Kristian Thorstvedt both scored late in the first half before Jonas Svensson got in on the act in the second half to hand Norway all three points.

Norway Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-D-W-L-W

Gibraltar Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-L-L-L-L

Norway vs Gibraltar Team News

Norway

Norway do not have any injured players ahead of Tuesday's game. Kristian Thorstvedt has served his suspension and is back in the side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gibraltar

Ethan Britto came off injured in Gibraltar's last game and is expected to miss the match against Norway.

Injured: Ethan Britto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norway vs Gibraltar Predicted XI

Norway Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Hansen; Marcus Pedersen, Stefan Strandberg, Kristoffer Ajer, Birger Meling; Mathias Normann, Morten Thorsby; Martin Odegaard, Kristian Thorstvedt, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Erling Braut Haaland

Gibraltar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dayle Coleing; Jack Sergeant, Scott Wiseman, Rou Chipolina, Alain Pons; Kian Ronan, Graeme Torrilla, Aymen Mouelhi, Julian Valarino; Anthony Hernandez, Tjay De Barr

Norway vs Gibraltar Prediction

Norway are just one point behind Turkey at the top of the table. Although they have scored significantly fewer goals than the top two teams in the group, Norway have conceded the least goals.

Gibraltar have not won any of their last 10 games and have scored three goals while conceding 30 in that period. Their winless streak should continue on Tuesday.

Prediction: Norway 3-0 Gibraltar

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Peter P