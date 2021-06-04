Norway vs Greece prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Norway will aim to make it three straight wins across all competitions when they welcome Greece to La Rosaleda Stadium for their international friendly fixture.

Greece will look to build on their most recent result as they held a star-studded Belgium side to a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

After opening their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a 3-0 win over Gibraltar in March, Norway came crashing down to earth as they were beaten by the same scoreline against Turkey.

However, they quickly cleaned the dust off their feet and claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Montenegro.

Ståle Solbakken's men resumed action on Wednesday, when they beat Luxembourg 1-0 thanks to a 92nd-minute strike from in-demand striker Erling Haaland.

Greece, meanwhile, played out an impressive draw with Belgium, who are ranked first in the latest FIFA rankings.

Belgium took the lead in the 20th minute through Thorgan Hazard, but Greece drew level in the 66th minute thanks to Alanyaspor defender Georgios Tzavellas.

Greece are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Their last defeat came in October 2020, when they suffered a 2-1 friendly loss to Austria.

Norway vs Greece Head-To-Head

Greece have been dominant in this fixture, picking up three wins and one draw in their previous four meetings with Norway.

Their last encounter came back in 2012, when the Greeks claimed an entertaining 3-2 friendly victory.

Norway Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Greece Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-D

Norway vs Greece Team News

Norway

Norway boss Ståle Solbakken will be unable to call upon the services of Everton striker Joshua King, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Joshua King

Suspended: None

Greece

Greece will be without the services of Dimitris Siovas, Kostas Fortounis and Kostas Stafylidis, who were all omitted from the squad for the upcoming friendlies.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Unavailable: Dimitris Siovas, Kostas Fortounis, Kostas Stafylidis

Norway vs Greece Predicted XI

Norway Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Hansen; Julian Ryerson, Stian Rode Gregersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Birger Meling; Martin Odegaard, Fredrik Midtsjo, Morten Thorsby, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Braut Haaland

Greece predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Michalis Bakakis, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Georgios Tzavellas, Dimitris Giannoulis; Zeca, Andreas Bouchalakis; Giorgos Masouras, Anastasios Bakasetas, Christos Tzolis; Vangelis Pavlidis

Norway vs Greece Prediction

A rejuvenated Norway side will be aiming to continue their recent fine run of results and claim victory on Sunday. However, Greece have proven to be a hard nut to crack in recent games and we predict the spoils will be shared in this tie.

Prediction: Norway 1-1 Greece

