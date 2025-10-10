Norway vs Israel Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

The action continues in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Norway and Israel square off at Ullevaal Stadion on Saturday. Both sides picked up contrasting results last time out, with Israel falling on the losing side of a nine-goal thriller against Italy on home soil.
Erling Haaland turned in a world-class display at Ullevaal Stadion as he scored five and set up two more to fire Norway to an 11-1 victory over Moldova on September 9.
Stale Solbakken’s side have won each of their last eight matches across all competitions, a run stretching back to a 5-1 loss against Austria in the UEFA Nations League in October 2024.
Norway, who are one of just three sides with a perfect record after five matches in the qualifiers, sit six points clear at the top of the Group I standings.
On the other hand, Israel were left red-faced last time out as they fell to a 5-4 defeat against Italy when the two nations squared off at Nagyerdei Stadion.
With that result, Ran Ben Simon’s men have lost two of their five qualifying games so far, while picking up two victories over Estonia and claiming a 4-0 win over Moldova on September 5.
With nine points from a possible 15, Israel currently sit third in Group I, level on points with second-placed Israel, who hold one game in hand.
Norway vs Israel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the fourth meeting between Norway and Israel, with Solbakken’s men picking up two wins from their previous four encounters.
- Israel’s only victory in this fixture came in their first encounter back in February 1972, when they beat Norway 2-1 in a friendly fixture.
- Norway are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games across all competitions, picking up 10 wins and one draw since September 2024.
- Israel have lost just two of their most recent eight matches in all competitions while picking up five wins and one draw since November 2024.
Norway vs Israel Prediction
Norway have enjoyed an outstanding campaign so far and will head into Saturday’s clash looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.
Israel have struggled for consistency and will be out to secure a huge victory this weekend, but we predict Solbakken’s men will continue from where they dropped off against Moldova and pick up all three points in front of their home crowd.
Prediction: Norway 2-1 Israel
Norway vs Israel Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Norway to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of Norway’s last 10 outings)
Tip 3: First to score - Norway (The hosts have netted the opening goal in their last eight games)