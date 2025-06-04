Norway vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Norway will face Italy at the Ullevaal Stadion on Friday in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their qualifying campaign and sit atop Group I with six points from an obtainable six as they target their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

They carried out a 5-0 demolition of Moldova in their group opener back in March before beating Israel 4-2 in their second game, featuring goals from four different players, including AZ Alkmaar left-back David Møller Wolfe, who registered his maiden international strike.

Italy, meanwhile, are set to begin their World Cup qualifying campaign this weekend after participating in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals during the last international break. The Nations League action saw the Azzurri lock horns with Germany in a two-legged tie which they lost 5-4 on aggregate to extend their wait for a first Nations League title.

The visitors have almost inexplicably missed out on the last two editions of the World Cup after 14 consecutive appearances on the global stage and will be desperate to snap that streak next year.

Norway vs Italy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between the two nations. Norway have won three of those games while Italy have won eight times, with their other four contests ending in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a European Championship qualifying clash back in October 2015, which the Azzurri won 2-1.

Norway have the best offensive and defensive records in Group I so far with nine goals scored and two conceded.

Løvene were ranked 38th in the latest FIFA Rankings and sit some distance behind their weekend opponents in ninth place.

Norway vs Italy Prediction

Norway are on a brilliant four-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last nine competitive outings. They have won their last four games on home soil and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

Italy, meanwhile, are winless in their last three outings, admittedly against formidable opponents, and will be keen to bounce back here. They have been bright on the road of late and should have enough to avoid defeat on Friday.

Prediction: Norway 1-2 Italy

Norway vs Italy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Italy to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last eight matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More