Norway vs Kosovo prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Norway will host Kosovo at the Ullevaal Stadion on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The home side failed to impress in the Euro qualifiers last year and will miss out on the continental showpiece for a sixth consecutive time.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Slovakia in their last match, with Alexander Sorloth opening the scoring in the first half and Manchester City man Erling Haaland squandering a penalty kick in the second before their opponents leveled the scores late in the game.

Like their opponents, Kosovo also struggled for results in the European Championship qualifiers and have now turned their attention to the UEFA Nations League later this year. They suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hungary last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match.

Norway vs Kosovo Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Norway and Kosovo.

Norway Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Kosovo Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Norway vs Kosovo Team News

Norway

Alexander Sorloth sustained an injury on the final day of the season and has withdrawn from the squad as a result. Erik Botheim has been called up in place of the Villarreal man and is in line to make his international debut alongside Jostein Gundersen.

Injured: Alexander Sorloth

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kosovo

Milot Rashica is out with an injury and has been excluded from the squad. Mustafë Abdullahu, Art Smakaj and Drilon Hazrollaj have been handed their maiden call-ups and could feature on Wednesday.

Injured: Milot Rashica

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norway vs Kosovo Predicted XI

Norway Predicted XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland; Kristoffer Ajer, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Leo Ostigard, David Wolfe; Martin Odegaard, Kristian Thorstvedt, Sander Berge; Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa

Kosovo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arijanet Muric; Mergim Vojvoda, Amir Rrahmani, Fidan Aliti, Leart Paqarada; Blendi Idrizi, Valon Berisha; Erdon Zhegrova, Lindon Emërllahu, Bernard Berisha; Vedat Muriqi

Norway vs Kosovo Prediction

Norway are on a three-game winless streak after winning five of their previous six games. They have won just one of their last four home games and will be looking to bounce back here.

Kosovo have lost two of their last three games and have won just three matches since September 2022. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the home side win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Norway 2-1 Kosovo