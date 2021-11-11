Norway vs Latvia prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers continue this week with Norway hosting Latvia in Group G at the Ullevaal Stadion on Saturday evening.

Norway picked up a 2-0 win over Montenegro in their last game with Mohamed Elyounoussi scoring both goals. The win last time out extended their unbeaten run in the qualifiers to six games.

The Lions sit second in their group with 17 points from eight games, two points behind the Netherlands at the top of the table. With two qualifying games to go, they know they have no room for slip-ups as Turkey are hot on their trails in the group.

Latvia were beaten 2-1 at home by Turkey in their last game. After going ahead via an own goal deep into the second half, Latvia squandered the lead in the final 15 minutes of the game. The loss to Turkey means Latvia have failed to win any of their last four qualifiers.

Latvia sit fifth in the group table with five points and can no longer qualify for the World Cup next year.

Norway vs Latvia Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Norway and Latvia. The home team have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other one.

The two sides last met in the reverse fixture of Saturday's game. Norway won the game 2-0.

Norway Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-D-W-W-D

Latvia Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-L-D-L-W

Norway vs Latvia Team News

Norway

Erling Haaland is a notable absentee from Norway's World Cup Qualifiers squad this month. The Borussia Dortmund striker picked up an injury last month and remains out.

Stian Gregersen has been suspended for the game after picking up two yellow cards.

Injured: Erling Haaland

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Stian Gregersen

Latvia

The visitors have no injury concerns ahead of their game on Saturday. A few players have been called up to the national team for the first time and could make their international debuts this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norway vs Latvia Predicted XI

Norway Predicted XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland; Marcus Pedersen, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Stefan Strandberg, Birger Meling; Patrick Berg, Morten Thorsby; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard; Alexander Sorloth

Latvia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roberts Ozols; Roberts Savalnieks, Antonijs Cernomordijs, Kaspars Dubra, Raivis Jurkovskis; Arturs Zjuzins, Eduards Emsis; Andrejs Ciganiks, Roberts Uldrikis, Alvis Jaunzems; Vladislavs Gutkovskis

Norway vs Latvia Prediction

Norway have the chance to qualify for their first World Cup tournament since 1998. They are two points behind the Netherlands and two above Turkey with two games to go. The Lions will be looking to win against Latvia to put themselves in the best position to at least seal a playoff spot.

Latvia are out of the running and are winless in their last four games, failing to score in three of them. The home side should get the win at the weekend.

Prediction: Norway 2-0 Latvia

Edited by Shardul Sant