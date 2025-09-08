Norway vs Moldova Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Norway and Moldova return to action in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Ullevaal Stadion on Tuesday. Both nations have endured a contrasting qualifying campaign, with Serghei Clescenco’s side losing each of their four to sit rock bottom in the group standings.

Norway maintained their strong run of results last Thursday when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Finland in their friendly clash at the Ullevaal Stadion.

Ståle Solbakken’s men turn their focus to the World Cup qualifiers, where they are one of just four sides with a 100% record, winning each of their four matches so far.

With 12 points from a possible 12, Norway currently lead the way at the top of the Group I standings, three points above second-placed Israel in the qualifying playoff spot.

In stark contrast, Moldova’s quest for a first-ever World Cup appearance has unravelled in expected fashion, with four defeats in their four matches leaving them rock bottom in Group I.

This has been due to their struggles in defense, where Clescenco’s side have conceded 14 goals so far while netting just twice at the opposite end of the pitch.

While Moldova will be looking to stop the rot, next up is the challenge of an opposing side, whom they have failed to get the better of in their previous six attempts since March 2005.

Norway vs Moldova Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Norway have been near-perfect in the history of this fixture, having picked up five wins and one draw from the previous six meetings between the two nations.

Norway are unbeaten in all but one of their last 11 matches across all competitions, picking up nine wins and one draw since September 2024.

Moldova have lost each of their most recent five matches across all competitions, conceding 16 goals and scoring twice since a 1-1 draw against Gibraltar in November 2024.

Norway are on a run of six back-to-back home victories, scoring 17 goals and keeping five clean sheets since a 1-1 draw against Slovakia in March 2024.

Norway vs Moldova Prediction

Norway will be excited to go up against a floundering Moldova side who have lost each of their last five matches.

Solbakken’s men boast the quality and depth needed to get the job done and we are tipping them to maintain their 100% record in the qualifiers with another victory on Tuesday.

Prediction: Norway 3-0 Moldova

Norway vs Moldova Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norway to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Norway (The hosts have led at halftime in six of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Norway’s last 10 outings)

