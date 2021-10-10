Norway vs Montenegro prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Norway lock horns with Montenegro at Ullevaal Stadion in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying action on Monday.

The hosts are just two points behind Group G leaders the Netherlands and with just three games left to play, they'll be hoping to secure direct qualification. To achieve that, they will need to win all of their remaining games, including the top-of-the-table showdown against the Netherlands on 16 November.

Montenegro are in fourth place and recorded their first win in five qualifying games in their previous outing as they overcame Gibraltar 3-0 on Friday.

Norway vs Montenegro Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off just thrice across all competitions so far, with two of the meetings between friendly games. The meetings have produced conclusive results with two wins for the home team and a win for the visitors.

The reverse fixture in March in Montenegro was their first competitive encounter and Norway recorded a narrow win, with Alexander Sorloth scoring the only goal of the game.

Norway form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

Montenegro form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

Norway vs Montenegro Team News

Norway

There are some notable absentees from the Norway squad for this game. Kristoffer Ajer, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, Andre Hansen, Joshua King, Fredrik Midtsjø and Sander Berge have all been left out of the squad for this month's games on account of injuries.

The absence of the two key attacking players in Haaland and Sorloth was felt against Turkey but Ståle Solbakken will be hoping that his side find their groove in the home game against Montenegro, who've conceded nine goals so far.

Injured: Kristoffer Ajer, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, Andre Hansen, Joshua King, Fredrik Midtsjø, Sander Berge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montenegro

Stefan Mugoša and Aleksandar Šćekić suffered injuries in the 3-0 win over Gibraltar and had to be substituted off the pitch in the game. Apart from the duo, the visitors have a full-strength squad for this game.

Injured: Stefan Mugoša, Aleksandar Šćekić

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norway vs Montenegro Predicted XI

Norway Predicted XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Stian Rode Gregerson, Birger Meling; Martin Odegaard, Mats Moller Daehli, Morten Thorsby; Jens Petter Hauge, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Kristian Thorstvedt

Montenegro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Milan Mijatovic; Marko Vesovic, Igor Vujacic, Zarko Tomasevic, Risto Radunovic; Adam Marušić, Nikola Vukcevic, Nebojsa Kosovic, Sead Haksabanovic; Stevan Jovetic, Fatos Beciraj

Norway vs Montenegro Prediction

Norway will be lacking teeth in the final third of the pitch during this fixture. Montenegro also lost two first-team players to injury in their previous game and that might impact their performance here.

Norway haven't lost a game since their defeat to Turkey in March and should be able to record a narrow win in front of their fans here.

Prediction: Norway 1-0 Montenegro

