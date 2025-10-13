Norway vs New Zealand Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Norway will welcome New Zealand to Ullevaal Stadion in an international friendly on Tuesday. The visitors will play two more friendlies next month, while Røde, Hvite, Blå will play a friendly match for the last time in 2025.

Ad

The hosts maintained a 100% record for the year last week as they defeated Israel 5-0 at home in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick, while they were helped by two own goals in the first half.

The All Whites met Poland in a friendly last week and suffered a narrow 1-0 away loss. It was their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions, and they will look to bounce back here.

Ad

Trending

Norway vs New Zealand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, with that meeting taking place in the Optus World Series in 1997. Røde, Hvite, Blå recorded a comfortable 3-0 win in that match.

The hosts have won their seven games in 2025, keeping five clean sheets.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last seven games this year, suffering four defeats.

New Zealand are winless in their last four friendlies against European teams, suffering three defeats. They have failed to score in two games in that period.

The hosts have won two of their last five friendlies while suffering two defeats. Both of these wins were registered at home.

Røde, Hvite, Blå have seen over 2.5 goals in 10 of their last 12 games in all competitions.

The All Whites have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last five games in all competitions.

Ad

Norway vs New Zealand Prediction

Røde, Hvite, Blå head into the match in great form, and are on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions. Notably, they have scored at least four goals in six games during that period.

The All Whites suffered their fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions last week. They have won just one of their last eight friendly games. Notably, three of the four defeats in that period have been registered against European teams.

Ad

Considering the hosts' 100% record in 2025 and their goalscoring form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Norway 3-1 New Zealand

Norway vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norway to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More