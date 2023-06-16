Norway vs Scotland Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023

Norway welcome Scotland to the Ullevaal Stadion in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday (June 17).

The hosts are winless in two games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Georgia in their previous outing. Norway had suffered a 3-0 defeat against Spain in their campaign opener.

Scotland, meanwhile, have kicked off their campaign with back-to-back wins, including an impressive 2-0 victory over Spain last time around. Scott McTominay bagged a brace, taking Scotland atop Group A.

Norway will look to pick up their first win of the qualifying campaign, but the in-form Scots will be tricky opponents.

Norway vs Scotland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 18 times across ompetitions since 1929. Scotland lead 9-3.

The two teams have met twice in European qualifiers, with Scotland winning both meetings.

They last met in a friendly in 2012, which Scotland won 1-0 away.

Norway have kept clean sheets in their last six meetings against Scotland.

The hosts have just one win in six games across competitions, scoring five goals.

Scotland have suffered one defeat in seven games across competitions, winning five,

Scotland have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games.

The visitors have one win in five away games.

Norway vs Scotland Prediction

Norway head into the game on a three-game winless run and have just one win from their last four home games. They have scored once in qualifying, with that goal coming in the away game against Georgia, courtesy of Alexander Sorloth.

Erling Haaland missed the first two games of the qualifiers due to injury but is set to return to the fold. His presence will be a welcome boost for the home team, having netted 52 times for treble-winning Manchester City in the 2022-23 season.

Scotland, meanwhile, won their first two games of the qualifiers, with both taking place at Hampden Park. This will be their first away game in the competition. Nonetheless, they have a solid record against Norway and should record a narrow win.

Prediction: Norway 1-2 Scotland

Norway vs Scotland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Scotland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrew Robertson to score or assist any time - Yes

