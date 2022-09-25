Norway vs Serbia prediction and betting tips | September 27, 2022

Scandinavian giants Norway take on Serbia at the Ullevaal Stadion in Group B4 of the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

With both sides level on 10 points at the top of their group table, this game has all the makings of a thrilling contest as both teams will look to clinch promotion.

Norway’s hopes of a first-placed finish in Group B4 took a major blow on Saturday when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Slovenia.

Prior to that, they were on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since the turn of the year.

With 10 points from five games, Norway are currently second in the group table, just below Tuesday’s visitors on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Serbia head into the midweek clash fresh off the back of a resounding 4-0 victory over Sweden past weekend.

The Eagles have now picked up three wins and one draw from their last four group games, having kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Norway in June.

Serbia have picked up four points from a possible six away from home in the Nations League and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run on the road and confirm their promotion.

Norway vs Serbia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with their first-ever encounter coming in November 2016 in a 1-1 draw.

Serbia have picked up one win since then, while Norway’s victory came in June’s reverse leg, when they saw off the Eagles 1-0 away from home.

They have avoided defeat in four straight group games, picking up an impressive 10 points from the last 12 available.

Norway head into Tuesday’s game unbeaten in their last eight outings on home turf, claiming five wins and three draws since June 2021.

Serbia have lost just one of their last eight away games across all competitions, picking up five wins and two draws in that time.

Norway vs Serbia Prediction

With promotion up for grabs, we expect an end-to-end affair, with Norway and Serbia taking the game to each other. Both sides are evenly-matched on paper, but we are tipping Norway to make use of their home advantage to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Norway vs Serbia

Norway vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norway

Tip 2: First to score - Norway (Norway have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Serbia’s last seven matches)

