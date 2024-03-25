Norway vs Slovakia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2024

Norway will entertain Slovakia at the Ullevaal Stadion in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The hosts met the Czech Republic in their first match of the year on Thursday, suffering a 2-1 loss. Oscar Bobb gave them the lead in the 20th minute, with Fredrik André Bjørkan picking up the assist. They gave up the lead in the 36th minute, and Antonín Barák scored the match-winner in the 85th minute.

The visitors met Austria in a friendly on Friday, falling to a 2-0 loss in their first match of 2024. Christoph Baumgartner broke the deadlock with a powerful 25-metre shot past the goalkeeper after six seconds to break the record for the fastest goal in international football. Andreas Weimann doubled their lead in the 82nd minute.

Norway vs Slovakia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns four times thus far, with all meetings being friendlies. All games have produced conclusive results, with the hosts having a 3-1 lead in wins. All four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for the hosts and one for the visitors.

The hosts have just one win in their last four games in all competitions while suffering two losses.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games across all competitions, with seven wins and three losses.

The hosts' 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic was their first defeat in a friendly since 2021.

Norway have a 100% record at home against the visitors, recording 2-0 wins in two games.

Slovakia have suffered just one loss in their last six away games in all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in four of the six games in that period.

The visitors have just one win in their last eight friendlies, with five games ending in draws.

Norway vs Slovakia Prediction

Løvene have seen a drop in form recently and have just one win in their last four games in all competitions. Their last seven home games have produced conclusive results, with four wins and three losses. They have a 100% record at home in this fixture and will look to build on that form.

Erling Haaland shrugged off an injury concern ahead of their friendly meeting against the Czech Republic and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Sokoli failed to score for the first time in six games in their 2-0 loss to Austria on Friday and will look to bounce back in this match as they aim to conclude their international break on a positive note.

Milan Škriniar, Róbert Polievko, Denis Vavro, Ivan Schranz, Ľubomír Šatko, Matúš Ber, and Erik Jirk remain unavailable through injuries while Tomáš Suslov and Peter Pekarík picked up injuries in the friendly against Austria. Martin Dúbravka will also be unavailable here after he was allowed to leave due to personal reasons.

Considering the hosts' advantage in the head-to-head record and the lengthy absentee list for the visitors, Norway are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Norway 2-1 Slovakia

Norway vs Slovakia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norway to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score or assist any time - Yes