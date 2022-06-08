Norway vs Slovenia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Norway will entertain Slovenia at the Ullevaal Stadion in their third group stage fixture of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

The home team are at the top of the League B Group 4 standings, thanks to wins in their first two games of the competition. After a 1-0 win against Serbia in their campaign opener, they defeated Scandinavian rivals Sweden 2-1 on Sunday.

Slovenia, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the standings having suffered losses in their first two games of the competition. After suffering a 2-0 loss against Sweden last week, they fell to a disappointing 4-1 loss to Serbia on Sunday.

Norway vs Slovenia Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The home team have been the dominant side in this fixture with six wins to their name. Slovenia have been able to taste victory just once against their northern rivals while two games have ended in draws.

They have already met twice in the Nations League in the group stage fixture in the inaugural edition of the competition, with one game ending in a draw and Norway securing a win in the other.

Norway form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Slovenia form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W

Norway vs Slovenia Team News

Norway

Omar Elabdellaoui, Stian Gregersen and Kristoffer Ajer were left out of the squad with injuries. There are no fresh injury or suspension concerns for the Løvene.

Injured: Omar Elabdellaoui, Kristoffer Ajer, Stian Gregersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovenia

Leo Stulac, Timi Max Elsnik and Blaz Kramer pulled out of the squad with injuries earlier this month and remain unavailable. Miha Zajc picked up a second yellow card in as many games and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injured: Leo Stulac, Timi Max Elsnik, Blaz Kramer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Miha Zajc

Norway vs Slovenia Predicted XIs

Norway (4-1-4-1): Orjan Nyland (GK); Morten Pedersen, Stefan Strandberg, Leo Ostigard, Birger Meling; Patrick Berg; Morten Thorsby, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Erling Haaland

Slovenia Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jan Oblak (GK); Zan Karnicnik, Jaka Bijol, Miha Mevlja; Petar Stojanovic, Jan Gorenc Stankovic, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Gregor Sikosek; Domen Crnigoj, Andraz Sporar, Benjamin Sesko

Norway vs Slovenia Prediction

Norway have kicked off their Nations League campaign on a good note, recording two wins in a row, scoring three goals, and conceding one goal. Slovenia have struggled in the competition thus far, conceding six goals and scoring just one.

Norway are expected to be dominant at home and, given their superior form, they should be able to record an easy win. Thee odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Norway 2-0 Slovenia

