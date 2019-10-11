Norway vs Spain Preview: Match preview, predicted XI, betting odds, and more | European Qualifiers

Spanish captain, Sergio Ramos

The Spanish national team travel to play Norway in Oslo with qualification just within reach. A victory and favourable results elsewhere is all La Roja need to book a place in next summer's continental showpiece.

It has been smooth sailing for Spain so far, with a hundred per cent record in the qualifying rounds.

Luis Enrique steadied the ship after La Roja's disastrous World Cup outing in 2018, overseeing a spotless Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. However, he stepped down last month after the passing of his child, opting to spend more time with his family.

It has been a seamless transition so far, with new gaffer Robert Moreno overseeing impressive wins over Romania and Faroe Islands.

Norway, on the other hand, is in dire need of a win, as they sit in 4th, 2 points away from second place. Defeats in this game and against Romania next week could kill hopes of a Norweigian appearance in the continental showpiece next summer.

Lars Lagerback and his charges face huge odds when La Roja comes calling, as they have had an abysmal record against top teams lately. The last time they beat a top side was in 2015, thanks to a 2-0 scoreline against Croatia in Oslo.

The last time these sides met, Spain beat Norway 2-1, and the Norwegians' only shot on target was Joshua King's goal from the penalty spot.

Venue and kickoff information

Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

Date: October 12, 2019

Kickoff: 7.45 pm (BST)

Head to head

In 7 previous encounters, La Roja has beaten the Norwegians 5 times and lost just once. Norway has also breached the Spanish defence 3 times, in stark contrast to Spain's 11 goals in those encounters.

Form guide

Norway: LDDWWD

Spain: WWWWWW

Did you know?

Norway's solitary win against Spain came in 2000.

Norway was last in a major tournament at Euro 2000.

Spain has only conceded 3 goals in 6 qualifying games so far.

Betting odds

Norway win: 5.91

Spain win: 1.47

Draw: 3.98

BTTS: 1.92 (Y), 1.79 (N)

Bookmaker: Betway

Predicted XI

Norway (4-4-1-1): Rune Jarstein, Omar Elabdellaoui, Havard Nordtveit, Kristoffer Ajer, Haitam Aleesami; Stefan Johansen, Markus Henriksen, Sander Berge, Ole Salnaes, Martin Odegaard, Joshua King

Spain (4-3-3): David de Gea, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Marcos Llorente, Bernat Velasco, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Rodrigo, Mikel Oyarzabal

Match prediction

The Norwegians will play ambitiously in this game, egged on by the Oslo home crowd. However, expect Spain to continue their 100 per cent record with another win against Lars Lagerback's men.

Final score: Norway 1-3 Spain