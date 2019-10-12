Norway vs Spain Preview: Where to watch | European Qualifiers

Sergio Ramos celebrates against Norway in the first leg

Spain travel to Norway on top of Group F, with a 100 per cent record from 6 games played so far. With a win in Olso, Robert Moreno and his men could clinch qualification, provided their closest challengers have unfavourable results in this round.

Lars Lagerback's Norway, in contrast, is in danger of missing out altogether if they fall against Spain on Saturday and against Romania next week. They are 4th in the group, 2 points off second place. They have lost only once, but a series of draws has put them in the unflattering position they currently find themselves.

The last time these sides met, it was an intense affair, but the Spaniards edged their opponents 2-1, thanks to a Sergio Ramos goal from the penalty spot.

Lars Lagerback will be hoping his side stuns La Roja, however, it will be a tall order because the last time Norway provided an upset was in 2015 against Croatia. Their recent record against top sides has been dismal.

Spain and Norway have clashed a total of 7 times, with La Roja having the lion's share of wins at 5. The sides have called it even once, and the only time the Norwegians beat Spain was at Euro 2000 when the likes of John Carew and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer strutted their stuff for The Lions.

The Norwegians will certainly be banking on the in-form Martin Odegaard to deliver upfront in unison with Joshua King, however, that could be a bridge too far against a Spanish side that has conceded just 3 goals in 6 matches so far.

Robert Moreno has done well in the wake of Luis Enrique's departure last month and could hand international debuts to the likes of Pau Torres, Gerard Moreno, and Sergio Reguilon in this encounter.

Where to watch

United States: TUDN

Live stream (US): ESPN+, fuboTV

Kickoff: 7.45 pm (BST)

Date: October 12, 2019