Norway vs Sweden Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th June 2022

The UEFA Nations League features another Scandinavian derby this weekend as Norway take on Sweden on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Norway vs Sweden Preview

Sweden are currently in third place in Group 4 and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Serbia last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Norway, on the other hand, are at the top of their group at the moment and have been exceptional so far. The Norwegians were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Slovenia in their previous game and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Norway vs Sweden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sweden have an impressive record against Norway and have won 59 of the 109 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sweden's 25 victories.

Sweden have won only two of their last six matches against Norway, with three of these games ending in hard-fought stalemates.

Norway have excelled in recent weeks and have won four games on the trot in all competitions.

Norway are unbeaten in their last nine matches on their home ground and will look to extend their streak when they host Sweden this weekend.

Norway have kept clean sheets in their last three matches on the trot and will be intent on putting up another defensively flawless performance on Sunday.

Norway are unbeaten in their last three matches against Sweden and will look to cut the deficit between the two teams in this fixture.

Norway vs Sweden Prediction

Norway have been an incredibly resurgent force over the past year and have managed to produce a new generation of talent. The likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard have already stepped into their roles as the leaders of a young Norwegian outfit and will need to shoulder the goalscoring burden in this fixture.

Sweden have excellent players in their ranks but have managed to score only one goal in their last two matches. Norway are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Norway 2-1 Sweden

1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Norway vs Sweden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norway

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Hope many others follow suit very soon! The Nordic Football Association (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland & Faroe Islands) have made a joint statement that they will consider leaving FIFA if a World Cup every two years is agreed.Hope many others follow suit very soon! The Nordic Football Association (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland & Faroe Islands) have made a joint statement that they will consider leaving FIFA if a World Cup every two years is agreed.Hope many others follow suit very soon! 👏👏👏

Tip 3: Norway to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far