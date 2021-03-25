Norway vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Norway and Turkey both make the trip to Malaga, Spain as they face off in a Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Estadio La Rosaleda.

Both teams secured wins in their opening encounters and sit joint top of a group that includes the Netherlands, Latvia, Montenegro and Gibraltar.

Norway made short work of minnows Gibraltar in their previous game, winning 3-0 at the Victoria Stadium. Alexander Sorloth, Kristian Thorsvedt and Jonas Svensson found the net as the Løvene ran out comfortable winners.

Turkey began their race for Qatar with a bang, defeating the Netherlands 4-2 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Burak Yilmaz grabbed a hat-trick as the Crescent Stars fended off a late comeback from the Dutch side after taking a 3-0 lead in the 46th minute.

Norway vs Turkey Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other 10 times so far. Turkey have won four of those games while Norway have managed three wins and three draws.

They last met in 2007, in another FIFA World Cup qualifer, with Norway losing 1-2 at home to Turkey.

Norway form guide : W-D-L-W-W

Turkey form guide : W-L-W-D-D

Norway vs Turkey Team News

Norway

Martin Odegaard remains a major doubt for the game after the Arsenal star picked up an ankle injury midway through the win over Gibraltar. Initial fears that the injury was serious proved to be unfounded, with Odegaard still in with a chance to feature.

Sander Berge's involvement is in doubt for the game. Morten Thorsby, Jens Petter Hauge and Kristoffer Ajer are in the running to make Stale Solbakker's starting XI.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge

Suspension: None

Turkey

Senol Günes may opt to rotate the defensive lineup that played the entire Netherlands game. Caner Erkin and Mert Muldur may come in at either fullback position, with Kaan Ayhan also an option. Merih Demiral is injured, so Caglar Soyuncu should lead the defense.

Kenan Karaman may make way for Enes Unal, with Burak Yilmaz sure to partner him in attack.

Injured: Merih Demiral

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Norway vs Turkey Predicted XI

Norway Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rune Jarstein (GK); Jonas Svensson, Martin Linnes, Kristoffer Ajer, Haitam Aleesami; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorsvedt, Jens Petter Hauge; Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland

Turkey Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ugurcan Cakir (GK), Mert Muldur, Caglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak, Caner Erkin; Hakan Calhanoglu, Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Yusuf Yazici; Enes Unal, Burak Yilmaz

Norway vs Turkey Prediction

Historically, this has been a fairly even contest, but with Erling Haaland on the pitch, Norway have an ace up their sleeve. Nonetheless, Turkey were brilliant in their dismantling of the Netherlands and Burak Yilmaz is sure to find the net.

We expect a high-scoring encounter that ends in a stalemate.

Prediction: Norway 2-2 Turkey