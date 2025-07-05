Norway Women vs Finland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

Norway Women and Finland Women will continue their campaign at the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro Championship when they square off on Sunday (July 6th). The game will be played at Stade de Tourbillon.
The Norwegians began their campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over hosts Switzerland in midweek. They went into the break behind to Nadine Riesen's 28th-minute strike. Ada Hegerberg drew the game level nine minutes into the second half, while Julia Stierli's own goal four minutes later helped the Scandinavians claim all three points.
Finland, meanwhile, secured a 1-0 victory over Iceland in their tournament opener. Iceland were reduced to 10 women when Hildur Antonsdottir was sent off just before the hour mark. Katarina Kosola made them pay by scoring the match-winner in the 70th minute.
The respective wins left both sides at the summit of Group A on three points apiece.
Norway Women vs Finland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Norway are unbeaten in nine head-to-head games, winning seven and drawing two.
- One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in July 2024 when both sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in the Euro Qualifiers.
- Norway's victory over Switzerland made them the first side to win against the hosts in the opening game of the Women's Euros since the group stage was introduced in 1997.
- Finland's win over Iceland ended their eight-game winless run at the Euros (six losses).
- Six of Norway's last eight games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Eleven of Finland's last 13 games saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
Norway Women vs Finland Women Prediction
Norway, the two-time European champions, will be looking to make it two wins from two and take a big step towards making the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013.
Finland have had a torrid time in this fixture but impressively claimed a point in the Qualifiers. They have an early advantage as they aim to make it to the knockout rounds for the first time since 2009.
Norway have vastly superior players to Finland and are also historically superior. We are backing them to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Norway Women 2-0 Finland Women
Norway Women vs Finland Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Norway Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals