Norway Women vs Iceland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10, 2025 

Norway and Iceland wrap up their group stage proceedings at the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship on Thursday at the Stockholm Arena.
The Norwegians will look to build on their 2-1 victory over Finland on matchday two. They went ahead through Eva Nystrom's third-minute own goal before Ona Sevenius equalised in the 32nd minute. Caroline Graham scored the winner with six minutes left as Norway advanced to the knockouts.
Iceland, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Switzerland. Geraldine Reuteler broke the deadlock in the 76th minute before Alayah Pilgrim made sure of the result in the 90th minute.
The loss left the Irish at the foot of Group A, the only side with zero points, getting eliminated in the group stage, while Norway lead the way at the summit with six points from two games.
Norway Women vs Iceland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Norway have won five of the last 12 head-to-head games with Iceland, losing three.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash.
- Iceland have won one of their last 13 games, losing seven.
- Norway's last four wins have been by one-goal margins.
- Iceland have won one of 15 games at the Euros, losing 10.
- Four of Iceland's last five games have produced less than three goals.
Norway Women vs Iceland Women Prediction
Norway's victory over Finland saw them advance to the knockouts of the Women's Euros for the first time since 2013. It also saw them win their first two games at the tournament for the first time. They have nothing left to play, so manager Gemma Grainger could shuffle her squad, having secured top spot in the group to potentially avoid Spain.
Iceland, for their part, will be going home before the knockouts for the third successive tournament. Their form doesn't suggest they will bow out on a positive note.
Hence, expect Norway to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Norway 2-1 Iceland
Norway Women vs Iceland Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Norway to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals