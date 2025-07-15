Norway Women vs Italy Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025 

Norway Women and Italy Women face off at the Stade de Genève on Wednesday for their quarter-final clash in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Championship.

With three wins from three fixtures in the first round, Norway cantered into the knockout stages by winning Group A ahead of hosts, Switzerland.

Their campaign began with a 2-1 comeback win over the Swiss, before firing a late winner to beat Finland 2-1. In their last game, the Nordic side survived a late comeback from Iceland to prevail 4-3 and keep their 100% winning record intact.

European champions in 1987 and 1993, Norway have emerged as serious contenders for this year's crown as the nation hopes to end a 32-year wait for their third trophy.

On the other hand, Italy only managed to make it to the last eight by the skin of their teeth, finishing just a point above Portugal in second after winning just once from three games.

Le Azzurre overcame Belgium 1-0 in their opening clash, before being pegged back at the death by Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their next. Spain beat Italy 3-1 on matchday three, having fallen behind after only 10 minutes before scoring three to secure the comeback.

Norway Women vs Italy Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Italy Women and Norway Women famously contested the 1993 Euro final, which the Norwegians won 1-0 to lift their second title; that also remains their only encounter in the knockout stages of the tournament in history.

The sides also met in the group stages of three successive Euro editions: 1997, 2001 and 2005, with one win for each and one fixture ending in a draw.

Norway are in the knockout stages for the first time since 2013, when they finished runners-up; Italy's last venture in the knockout stages was 2013 too.

One team from every group at this Euros won all three of their games and Norway are one of them.

Norway Women vs Italy Women Prediction

Norway Women have been one of the strongest teams at the Euros so far. Their frightening offensive vanguard has torn apart every defense in their way, and Italy Women can feel the heat here.

Le Azzurre may take a more cautious approach but it may not be enough to keep out their Nordic rivals.

Prediction: Norway Women 2-1 Italy Women

Norway Women vs Italy Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norway Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 Goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

