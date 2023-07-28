Norway Women vs Philippines Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2023 

Norway Women and Philippines Women will wrap up their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage when they square off at Eden Park on Sunday.

The Norwegians have it all to play for, having played out a goalless draw against Switzerland in their second group game last week. They kicked off their tournament with a shock 1-0 defeat against co-hosts New Zealand, leaving them rooted to the bottom of Group A on one point.

The Philippines, meanwhile, shocked New Zealand in a 1-0 victory last week. Sarina Bolden's 24th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. They earlier fell to a 2-0 defeat against Switzerland and are currently third in the group on three points.

Norway Women vs Philippines Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Norway are currently winless in six games. This represents their worst run of form in 10 years.

The Philippines have scored more than a single goal in just one of their last five games.

Norway have not scored beyond the 60th minute in any of their last eight World Cup games.

Norway have failed to win their final World Cup group stage game just once in the last eight tournaments, in 2011. That was also the only time they failed to progress from the group stage.

Eight of the Philippines' last nine games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Norway Women vs Philippines Women Prediction

Norway were widely tipped to top this group but a poor start to the tournament has left the one-time world champions on the verge of suffering a second group-stage elimination. The Grasshoppers need to win this game to have any hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds, while anything other than a win would see them eliminated.

The Philippines have had a rollercoaster of emotions in the Mundial. They are participating in the World Cup for the first time in their history and also defied expectations to claim a victory over New Zealand.

Norway need to win this game, while also hoping results elsewhere go their way. We are backing Hege Riise's side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Norway 1-0 Philippines

Norway Women vs Philippines Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Norway to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals