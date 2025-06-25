Norway Women vs Sweden Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 26, 2025 

Norway and Sweden trade tackles in an all-Scandinavian women's friendly on Thursday at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win at Switzerland in the UEFA Women's Nations League. Vilde Boe Risa's fourth-minute strike's for Norway proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Sweden, meanwhile, thrashed fellow Scandinavians, Denmark, 6-1 at home in the Nations League. An early blitz saw Stina Blackstenius, Johanna Rytting Kaneverd and Filippa Angeldal putting them 3-0 ahead inside 11 minutes.

Blackstenius completed her brace just before the break after Janni Thomsen had pulled one back. Blackstenius completed her hat-trick in the second half to cap off a fine week that also saw her score the winner off the bench in the UEFA Women's Champions League final.

Norway Women vs Sweden Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Norway have one win from their last 10 head-to-head games with Sweden, losing five.

Their most recent clash in April 2023 saw the two sides share the spoils in a six-goal thriller.

Five of Sweden's last six games have seen both sides score.

Five of Norway's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Sweden are on an 11-game unbeaten run, winning seven.

Form guide: Norway: W-D-L-D-W; Sweden: W-D-D-W-D

Norway Women vs Sweden Women Prediction

Norway had a poor Nations League campaign, failing to challenge France in their quest to reach the knockouts. They will hope to put that behind them as they face their neighbours in their last preparatory game before the Euros next month.

Sweden, meanwhile, will also hope to get a positive result ahead of their Euro campaign, where they have been drawn alongside Denmark, Poland and Sweden.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Norway 2-2 Sweden

Norway Women vs Sweden Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

