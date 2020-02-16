Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool: 3 men who were prominent for the visitors | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool enjoyed the victory against Norwich

The relegation hit threatened the almost champion-elect. We haven't got too much opportunity this season to say the same, but it was a hard-fought victory on Saturday evening for Jürgen Klopp and his men. However, they got success in bagging all the three points, beating Norwich City at Carrow Road with a 0-1 scoreline.

As a result of this victory, Liverpool have already garnered 76 points from 26 matches and have made a 25-points-gap between them and Manchester City though the Cityzens have an extra game in their hand. Norwich City, on the other hand, remain dead last with 18 points.

Without any further ado, let us jump into the main content and find who were the integral players for Liverpool.

#3 Alisson Becker

Alisson made his mark between the bars yet again for Liverpool

While talking about Liverpool's best performers of the match, there is no room to ignore Alisson Becker, who came up with an outstanding save for Liverpool during the first half.

In the 36th-minute of the match, Norwich's Kenny McLean found Canaries' January acquisition Lukas Rupp with a perfect long ball. Instead of taking a shot, the German decided to pass it to the club's leading goalscorer Teemu Pukki. Seeing the danger Alisson rushed out of his goal-line and made a tremendous interception to deny Norwich from scoring.

Otherwise, the night was not a busy one for the Brazilian as he had to make only one save throughout the match. In fact, this was the 11th clean sheet of the Premier League 2019-20 for Alisson and co.

#2 Jordan Henderson

The captain Jordan Henderson was superb against the canaries

On Saturday, Jurgen Klopp decided to field Naby Keita in the place of Fabinho, and which is why Jordan Henderson was playing in a deeper role for the Merseysiders. As soon as the manager brought in Fabinho for Georginio Wijnaldum in the 60th-minute, Henderson started playing as a box-to-box midfielder.

The Englishman was all over the field. And hence, he found Sadio Mané with a lofted through ball. Mané stood still and drew the first blood for the men in red. Not only did Henderson provide an assist, but he also completed 61 passes throughout the ninety-minutes of breathtaking football.

If Henderson continues to run Liverpool's midfield in the same way as he did against the Norwich side, beating them would become very unlikely.

With another outstanding performance, Henderson has not only showcased his worth to the team but also became a favourite to lift this season's the PFA Men's Players' Player of the Year award.

#1 Sadio Mané

Mané moves Liverpool closer to the Premier League title

Sadio Mane just returned from an injury, and what a thrilling return it was. Coming off the bench, he scored the conclusive goal for the travellers. As a result of that goal, Liverpool are just five more victories away from recording their first Premier League title under Klopp.

Mane didn't start the match as Jurgen told, "I want to use Mane, just not for 90 minutes!"

The Senegalese came to replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 60th-minute of the match and broke the deadlock eighteen minutes later. During his stay on the pitch, he managed to complete 14 passes. With Mane scoring for Liverpool, his tally has gone up to 12 goals. Also, he has already registered 6 assists to his name. However, it is not the end of the line as some yet-to-break records await him this season.