Norwich City 0-1 Manchester United: 5 talking points as Cristiano Ronaldo settles tense encounter | Premier League 2021-22 

Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half penalty proved to be the difference as Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory at Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

United interim manager Ralf Ragnick named his strongest lineup for the clash at Carrow Road. He had rested several regulars in the midweek Champions League draw with Young Boys.

Manchester United struggled to get going in the first half, but they managed to create some good chances before the break. Alex Telles hit the post with a free-kick, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire forced fine saves from Norwich custodian Tim Krul.

The second half was a more even affair, with both sides fashioning decent chances. However, Norwich City were the better side in the opening 15 minutes. Teemu Pukki drew a sublime save from United goalkeeper David de Gea after some excellent technique in the box.

Manchester United were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute after Max Aarons was adjudged to have fouled Cristiano Ronaldo in the 18-yard area. The Portugal international dusted himself up and sent Krul the wrong way.

Norwich ended the game on the front foot, fashioning some notable chances as they strived to earn a share of the spoils. It took De Gea's full-stretch dive to twice keep out Ozan Kabak's header, while Billy Gilmour also went close for the hosts.

United eventually held on for the win, and will now turn their attention to their trip to Brentford on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Norwich will next be in action when they host Aston Villa on the same day.

On that note, here are five talking points from the keenly contested game at Carrow Road.

#5 Manchester United are back in contention for Champions League qualification

Manchester United climbed up to fifth spot in the points table.

The title race is increasingly looking like a three-way affair between Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. That means Manchester United may have to settle for a top-four finish.

The Red Devils' inconsistent start to the campaign put them in danger of missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification. However, an upturn in performance in the last few weeks has put them back in the thick of things.

Following their win at Norwich City, Manchester United are now up to fifth in the table, joint-level,with fourth-placed West Ham on 27 points.

#4 Norwich City fail to find a way past the impressive David de Gea

David de Gea brought his A-game to Carrow Road.

On the overall balance of play, Norwich City arguably deserved to get at least a point from the game.

The Canaries controlled proceedings for large swathes, pushing Manchester United to the limit. They also fashioned enough clear opportunities to find the back of the net, but met an unbeatable object in David de Gea.

The Spain international has had his fair share of critics over the last few years, but is slowly getting back to his best form. The 31-year-old proved to be the difference between the two sides on Saturday evening. De Gea made a string of world-class saves to deny the hosts on multiple occasions.

The pick of the bunch came when his reflexes were on full show. He dived low to keep out Kabak's well-placed header from creeping into the bottom corner.

