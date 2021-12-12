Norwich City 0-1 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo penalty rescues all three points for visitors | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United overcame Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the game from the spot as the Red Devils continued their winning start in the division under Ralf Rangnick.

The visitors huffed and puffed for the final ball for much of the game while also struggling with a lack of cutting edge.

However, Max Aarons grabbed Ronaldo by his neck and pulled him down in the second half. This gave the Red Devils a lifeline from the spot.

The talismanic No.7 made no mistake, powerfully striking the ball into the bottom left corner to come up clutch for his side once again.

Manchester United have registered three league wins in a row for the first time since September.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 7.5/10

The Manchester United custodian was equal to everything that came his way. He made a key diving save late on to deny Norwich an immediate equalizer, one of the many saves he made.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

His attacking output left a lot to be desired. However, Dalot made up for it with a solid defensive performance, making three clearances, blocks and interceptions each.

Victor Lindelof - 7.5/10

The Swede was positionally excellent and read the game brilliantly, making three clearances. Unfortunately, Lindelof had to go off with a chest problem in the 70th minute.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

The Manchester United skipper put up another good display, making seven clearances and winning five aerial duels. He's improving.

Alex Telles - 7.5/10

He hounded Norwich for the ball and also impeded their movements with crunch tackles. He also ventured forward but his crosses into the box left much to be desired.

Scott McTominay - 7.5/10

The Scotsman was absolutely buzzing early on, blocking shots and looking to stitch together passes too, but lost that momentum after the break.

Fred - 8/10

A battering ram of a midfielder, Fred broke down Norwich's movement with seven tackles and excellent ball recoveries.

Jadon Sancho - 6/10

Besides some accurate passing, Sancho offered no great shakes.

Bruno Fernandes - 5.5/10

His fast start to the season is becoming a distant memory with the Portuguese having another stinker.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7.5/10

Not the most vintage performance from the Manchester United talisman. But he won a penalty and scored it to win the game for his team. Clutch.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the third player to score for three different Man Utd managers (Solskjaer, Carrick, Rangnick) in a single season after James Hanson and Joe Spence both did so in 1926-27 (Chapman, Hilditch, Bamlett). Prolific. 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the third player to score for three different Man Utd managers (Solskjaer, Carrick, Rangnick) in a single season after James Hanson and Joe Spence both did so in 1926-27 (Chapman, Hilditch, Bamlett). Prolific. https://t.co/Cx4xUfB9ic

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

A thorn in Norwich's face with his movement and link-up play. He ventured a lot into the Norwich box but was denied by some great defending.

Substitutes:

Mason Greenwood - 6/10

The match just breezed past him. He couldn't create much impact after coming on.

Eric Bailly - 5/10

He was almost invisible as Norwich put United under pressure late on to find an equalizer.

Donny van de Beek - N/A

The Dutchman came too late to make any impact.

Edited by Aditya Singh