Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool: Liverpool player ratings as Reds record dominant opening-day win | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool kicked off their 2021-22 Premier League campaign in fine style with an emphatic 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

A first-half goal from Diogo Jota was added to by efforts from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the second half as the Reds started the new season with all three points from their opening fixture.

The first half was largely dominated by Liverpool, who created a few promising chances, and took a deserved lead in the 26th minute through Jota’s fortuitous opener. The hosts looked dangerous at times on the counter, but failed to really threaten the opposition goal.

The second half played out much like the first, with the visitors comfortably in the ascendancy before they doubled their lead in the 65th minute through Firmino. Salah then put the game well beyond doubt by adding an excellent third to help Liverpool wrap up a comfortable win.

On that note, here are the Liverpool player ratings from the game.

Largely untested throughout the game, Alisson was more than equal to whatever little the hosts could muster by way of attempts on his goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold turned in an excellent attacking performance

He picked up from where he left off at the end of last season, and looked extremely threatening on the right flank, delivering a series of trademark probing crosses from various positions.

While Van Dijk will face sterner tests during the course of the season, he looked quite like his assured, dominant self on his first competitive start since last October.

𝑩𝒊𝒈 𝑽𝒊𝒓𝒈 𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒂𝒄𝒌.



What a photo 🥰 #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/jIejG4Oru5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2021

Perhaps a surprise choice of defensive partner for Van Dijk, Joel Matip was calm and composed in his central defensive role, and rarely looked troubled at any point.

Kostas Tsimikas: 5/10

Replacing the injured Andy Robertson, Tsimikas was able to replicate much of the Scotsman’s attacking enterprise, but did not offer anywhere near the same level of defensive stability.

Despite being tidy in possession, the Englishman could not make the most of a rare start. He must have left the pitch on the hour mark feeling like he could have done more to impact the proceedings.

Liverpool’s evergreen jack of all trades slotted into the heart of the Reds’ midfield for this fixture, and delivered a characteristically efficient, no-nonsense performance.

He showed great willingness to join the attack from midfield at every opportunity, but failed to make much of an impact on the game.

Mohamed Salah: 8/10

A sparkling display from the Egyptian attacker, who bagged a goal and two assists.

Arguably the Reds’ most potent attacking threat on the night, Salah was involved in all three of Liverpool's goals.

2017 ✅

2018 ✅

2019 ✅

2020 ✅

2021 ✅@MoSalah is the first-ever player to score on 5️⃣ successive #PL opening weekends 🇪🇬👑#NORLIV pic.twitter.com/8k2RgcMWcT — Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2021

His superbly-taken goal and two assists added the finishing touches to a comprehensive Liverpool victory.

Diogo Jota: 7/10

Playing in the centre-forward role usually occupied by Firmino, Jota made the most of the opportunity by getting on the scoresheet. He also showcased his excellent positional play and dribbling ability during his time on the pitch.

Mane looked threatening whenever he got on the ball on the wing, but could have done much better with his end product, which was often lacking in quality.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes:

Roberto Firmino: 6/10

Roberto Firmino scored within five minutes of his introduction in the second half.

Firmino looked sharp from the moment he came on for the final half-hour. He bagged a goal less than five minutes after his introduction to get his campaign off and running. That was Liverpool's 8000th goal in the Premier League, with only Manchester United scoring more in the competition.

8,000 - Roberto Firmino has scored Liverpool's 8,000th goal in the Football League/Premier League, becoming only the second side to hit that total, after Man Utd (8,089). Milestone. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/eQxeqxermR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021

Fabinho: 5/10

He slotted straight into his customary central defensive role after coming on with 30 minutes to play. Fabinho formed an effective defensive shield in front of his back four, snuffing out any attacks Norwich looked to put together.

Harvey Elliott: N.A.

Replacing Keita for the final few minutes of the game, he showed glimpses of his prodigious talent during his time on the pitch.

Edited by Bhargav