Norwich City 1-3 Manchester United: 5 players who were brilliant for the Red Devils

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United traveled to Carrow Road on Sunday night looking for their first away win in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils ended their away jinx against Partizan Belgrade in midweek, securing a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Serbian side in the Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was looking to build on that victory and knew that 3 points could do wonders for their position in the Premier League table.

Their opponents were going through a lean phase, having lost 3 of their last 4 games. However, Norwich City had already defeated Manchester City at home this season and had even rattled league leaders Liverpool in the first game of the season.

Solskjaer was aware that the Canaries, despite being 19th in the table, could give United a run for their money and the Norwegian named his team accordingly.

Manchester United Starting XI: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young; Fred, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James

United started the game well and took the lead through Scott McTominay in the 21st minute. The Red Devils then won a penalty, thanks to VAR, but Marcus Rashford failed to score from the spot. However, the Englishman made up for the miss by finding the net in the 30th minute.

The away side was then awarded another penalty by VAR in the dying minutes of the first half, but Anthony Martial’s kick was saved by Tim Krul. United went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

After the break, Norwich threw the kitchen sink at United, but the away side held on. The Red Devils scored the third goal of the game through Martial in the 73rd minute.

Onel Hernandez got one back for the home side, but it was too little too late, as United held on for all 3 points.

Here are 5 men who helped United secure their first away win in the Premier League since February.

#5 Anthony Martial

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

The Frenchman started as the focal point of the attack against Norwich but had a rather quiet day in the office. His movement was good and he also combined well with Daniel James and Rashford.

He laid down the pass that led to James winning the penalty and also created opportunities for Rashford on a couple of occasions. He had the opportunity to score at the end of the first half but failed to convert a penalty.

However, Martial made amends in the 73rd minute, combining brilliantly with Rashford to venture into the box and then showed his finishing prowess to score United’s third of the game.

