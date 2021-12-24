Norwich City vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th December 2021

Norwich City are set to play Arsenal at Carrow Road on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the English Premier League. Goals from young midfielder Jacob Ramsey and former Brentford forward and England international Ollie Watkins ensured victory for Aston Villa.

Arsenal, on the other hand, beat Lee Johnson's Sunderland 5-1 in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup. A hat-trick from young striker Eddie Nketiah and goals from Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe and midfielder Charlie Patino sealed the deal for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Welsh attacker Nathan Broadhead, on loan from Everton, scored the consolation goal for Sunderland.

Norwich City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Arsenal hold the clear advantage, having won eight games.

Norwich City have won one game, with the other three ending in draws.

Arsenal have won their last three league games and are currently 4th in the league table.Hale End Academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe has scored seven league goals so far, and made his debut for England in November this year.

Norwich City, on the other hand, are bottom of the league table. However, only three points separate them and 17th-placed Watford, who have played a game less. Having said that, the postponement of several league games has thrown a curveball and affected the league table interpretation.

Teemu Pukki has once again been the main source of goals for the Canaries. The 31-year old has scored five league goals so far.

Norwich City vs Arsenal Prediction

Norwich City, perhaps slightly surprisingly, decided to part ways with Daniel Farke in November. Former Brentford and Aston Villa manager Dean Smith replaced him, and has done a fairly good job given the circumstances. Not many expect the Canaries to be in the Premier League next season, but given the form of clubs like Leeds United and Southampton, Norwich City have a chance to defy the odds.

Arsenal, on the other hand, continue their youth-oriented revolution under Mikel Arteta. It is still unclear as to how good a manager Arteta really is, but not many can question the talent of several Arsenal youngsters. The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli look like superstars in the making.

Arsenal @Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka - 20

🇧🇷 Gabriel Martinelli - 20

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Emile Smith Rowe - 21



The future is now 🔥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka - 20🇧🇷 Gabriel Martinelli - 20🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Emile Smith Rowe - 21The future is now 🔥 https://t.co/MOwf96lmPD

The controversy surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not died down, but given his poor form and Arsenal's recent performances, the noise around his disciplinary issues and subsequent removal as Arsenal's captain has probably not received as much traction. However, his situation is being unfavourably compared to that of Mesut Ozil during his final years as an Arsenal player.

Arsenal look in good touch and will be confident heading into this game. The Gunners should be able to beat Norwich City.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-3 Arsenal

Norwich City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1- Result: Arsenal

Tip 2- Goals over / under 2: over 2 goals

Tip 3- Emile Smith Rowe to score anytime: YES

GOAL @goal Emile Smith Rowe is a SERIOUS player ⭐️ Emile Smith Rowe is a SERIOUS player ⭐️ https://t.co/pwlkcAMau2

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4- Bold prediction: Arsenal to win by 2 goals

Edited by Abhinav Anand