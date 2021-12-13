Norwich City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th December 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another round of important fixtures this week as Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa lock horns with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday.

Norwich City vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have shown considerable improvement under Steven Gerrard in recent weeks. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Liverpool over the weekend and will need to bounce back in what is a must-win fixture.

Norwich City, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and will have to work hard to avoid relegation this season. The Canaries suffered a 1-0 defeat against Manchester United in their previous game and have a point to prove on Tuesday.

Norwich City vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Norwich City and have won 34 out of 72 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Norwich City's 22 victories.

Norwich City have lost six of their last seven Premier League games against Aston Villa and have not defeated their opponents in over six years.

Aston Villa's previous visit to Carrow Road in 2019 ended in a stunning 5-1 victory for the away side.

Norwich City have won three of their last four games against Aston Villa at Carrow Road. All three of these victories took place when both teams were in the Championship.

Norwich City have scored only eight goals in the Premier League this season and have failed to find the back of the net in 10 of their 16 matches so far.

Aston Villa have managed to keep only one clean sheet in their last 14 away games in the Premier League.

Aston Villa striker Danny Ings has found the back of the net in all three of his Premier League meetings against Norwich City

Norwich City vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have grown in stature under Steven Gerrard and gave Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a run for their money over the weekend. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings can be lethal on their day and will look to make an impact this week.

Ezri Konsa @EzriKonsa Thanks to the travelling fans yesterday, unreal support. On to Norwich 👊🏽 Thanks to the travelling fans yesterday, unreal support. On to Norwich 👊🏽 https://t.co/cOTARk3i8G

Norwich City have struggled in the Premier League this season and cannot afford another series of poor results. Aston Villa are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Aston Villa

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Ollie Watkins to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Aston Villa to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi