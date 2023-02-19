Norwich City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21, 2023

Norwich City and Birmingham City will lock horns at Carrow Road in the EFL Championship on Tuesday (February 21).

The Canaries are unbeaten in nine games against the visitors and will look to extend their dominance in the fixture.

Norwich failed to make it two wins from two, as they were held to a goalless draw by Wigan Athletic on Sunday (February 19).

That followed a comfortable 3-1 win over Hull City on February 14, which snapped their two-game losing streak. With 46 points from 32 games, Norwich are ninth in the Championship, three points off the playoffs places.

Birmingham, meanwhile, continue to struggle in the Championship, as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Huddersfield last time out. They have now lost seven of their last nine games since December, scoring 11 goals and conceding 19.

With 38 points from 32 games, Birmingham are 18th in the league table but will move level on points with 15th-placed Bristol City with a win.

Norwich City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 74 meetings, Norwich boast a superior record in the fixture.

Birmingham have picked up 23 wins in that period, while 23 games have ended all square.

The Canaries are on a five-game winning streak against Birmingham and are unbeaten in their last nine meetings against them since a 3-0 loss in August 2016.

Norwich have managed just one win in their last seven home league games, claiming two draws and four losses since the start of November.

Birmingham are winless in four of their last five away league games, picking up one draw and three losses since the start of December.

Norwich City vs Birmingham City Prediction

While Norwich’s struggles were on show at the weekend, they will take the positives as they continue their hunt for a playoff place. They have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent years and should return to winning ways.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Birmingham City

Norwich City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich

Tip 2: First to score - Norwich (The Canaries have opened the scoring in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals in five of their last six clashes.)

