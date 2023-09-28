Norwich City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2023

Two sides who could do well with a win go head-to-head in the EFL Championship as Norwich City host Birmingham City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Canaries head into the weekend on a six-match winning streak against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Norwich City were dumped out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham at Craven Cottage.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the Championship, where they have lost three of their last four matches while conceding 10 goals and scoring four in that time.

However, David Wagner’s men now return home where they have won five of their last six matches across all competitions, with a 2-0 loss against Leicester City on September 20 being the exception.

Elsewhere, they failed to find their feet last Friday as they were held to a goalless draw by Queens Park Rangers on home turf.

The Blues have now failed to win their last five matches across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing three, including a 3-1 defeat against Cardiff City in the EFL Cup second round on August 29.

With 12 points from eight matches, Birmingham City are currently 10th in the EFL Championship table, one point and two places below Saturday’s hosts.

Norwich City vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from the last 75 meetings between the sides, Norwich City hold the superior record in the history of this fixture.

Birmingham City have picked up 23 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Norwich City are on a six-game winning streak against the Blues and are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings, claiming nine wins and one draw since a 3-0 loss in August 2016.

Birmingham are winless in four of their last five Championship away matches, losing three and picking up one draw since late April.

The Canaries have lost all but one of their last five matches, with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City on September 16 being the exception.

Norwich City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Norwich City and Birmingham City have struggled for results of late and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. The Canaries’ home advantage gives them a slight edge in this one and we are backing them to extend their dominant run in this fixture.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Birmingham City

Norwich City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last seven clashes)