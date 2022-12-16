Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022

Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers will go head-to-head at the Carrow Road Stadium in round 23 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 17).

The game has all the makings of an exciting contest, as both sides head into the weekend separated by just one point and one place in the upper echelons of the standings.

Norwich returned from the ongoing FIFA World Cup break with a 1-0 win at Swansea City on Saturday. Before hat, they fell to a 2-1 home loss against Middlesbrough on November 12, which snapped their three-game unbeaten run.

With 35 points from 22 games, Dean Smith’s men are fourth in the Championship, one point off Blackburn.

Meanwhile, Blackburn were handed a second straight league defeat, as they lost 4-1 to Preston North End. Before that, they fell to a 3-0 loss against Burnley before friendly wins over Hearts and Ajax.

Blackburn head into the weekend on a run of five losses in their last seven away games in the league, winning twice.

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 47 meetings, Blackburn hold a superior record in the fixture.

Norwich have picked up 15 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

The Canaries are unbeaten in their last eight games against Blackburn, claiming six wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in the EFL Cup in August 2010.

Blackburn have lost three of their last four league games, with a 1-0 loss against Huddersfield Town on November 5 being the exception.

Norwich are winless in all but one of their last six home games, losing three and drawing two since September.

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Considering past results between Norwich and Blackburn, an action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action could ensue. With just one point between the sides in the standings, they could cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-2 Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams.)

