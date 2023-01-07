Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023 

Norwich City will host Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road on Sunday (January 8) in the third round of the FA Cup.

Following a solid start to their season, the hosts have lost their way, falling behind in the race for Premier League promotion. Norwich lost 1-0 to Watford in their last game. They looked set to come away with a point before conceding a late winner. Norwich faced Charlton Athletic at this stage of the competition last season, winning 1-0, and will look to do produce another win.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but remain in playoff contention. They returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over struggling Cardiff City, with Bradley Dack scoring the winner early after the restart.

The visitors have been knocked out at this stage of the FA Cup in their last five seasons. Most recently, they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Wigan Athletic and will hope to go deeper this time.

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Norwich and Blackburn, who lead 20-15, with 13 games drawn.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games in the fixture after losing six of their previous seven.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in the fixture.

Four of Norwich's six league draws this season have come at home.

Only five of the Riversiders' 14 league wins this season have come away from home.

Blackburn have scored 30 league goals this season, the fewest of all the teams in the Championship playoff spots.

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Norwich have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last six outings. They're winless in their last five home games, losing three, and could struggle here.

Meanwhile, Blackburn's latest result snapped a three-game losing streak. They have had mixed results on the road recently but should do enough to win this game.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in seven of their last nine matchups.)

Tip 3 - Norwich to score first: Yes (The home team have scored the first goal in six of their last seven matchups.)

