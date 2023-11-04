Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Norwich City will trade tackles with Blackburn Rovers in an EFL Championship matchday 15 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Sunderland last weekend. They went ahead through Hwang Ui-Jo's 23rd-minute strike but Trai Hume and Daniel Neil scored to help the Black Cats take a 2-1 lead into the break. Jack Clark scored an 80th-minute goal to guarantee the result.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Chelsea in the EFL Cup round of 16 in midweek. Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling scored in either half to help the Blues book a quarterfinal date with Newcastle United. The Blue and Whites will turn their attention back to the league, where their last league game saw them suffer a 1-0 defeat to Swansea at home.

The loss left them in 12th spot in the table, having garnered 19 points from 14 games. Norwich City are 17th with 17 points to their name.

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 50 occasions in the past. Blackburn Rovers lead 21-16.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Norwich claimed a 2-0 away victory.

The last four head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Norwich City have won just one of their last eight league games (six defeats).

Five of Blackburn Rovers' last six games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Norwich City's last five league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

David Wagner has found himself under increasing pressure following Norwich City's disastrous campaign to this point. The Canaries had promotion aspirations at the start of the season but their leaky defense has sabotaged their chances.

The Norfolk outfit have the joint-worst defense in the league which will be music to Blackburn Rovers' ears. Jon Dahl Tomasson's side won on two visits to Carrow Road last season but their inconsistency means nothing is guaranteed.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-2 Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals