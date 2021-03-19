Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Runaway EFL Championship leaders Norwich City host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as they continue their march towards the title.

Norwich are on a mission to return to the Premier League and looks odds on favorites to do so.

They have won 10 games in a row in the Championship and are speeding towards yet another league title in the second division under Daniel Farke.

The Canaries swept Nottingham Forest aside in their last game. Early goals from Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell sent them on their way to a comfortable 2-0 win.

After 37 games, Norwich currently have 82 points, and are 10 points ahead of Watford in second. Their 26 goals conceded represent the best defensive record in the Championship this season.

Blackburn are currently 15th, and have not won any of their last three games in the Championship.

Rovers have won just one of their last 11 games in the Championship. That run has extinguished any hopes they might have had of finishing the season within the playoff spots.

In their last game, Blackburn played out a goalless draw against Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

Blackburn have won 19 of the 46 games that they have played against Norwich, losing 15 of those.

Pukki scored twice in the reverse fixture at Ewood Park, as Norwich beat Blackburn 2-1. Harvey Elliott scored the only goal for Rovers in that game.

Norwich City form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Blackburn Rovers form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Norwich City

Sam Byram and Michael McGovern have both been ruled out with injuries. Those two players aside, Farke will have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: Sam Byram, Michael McGovern

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Midfielder Tom Trybull cannot play this game as he is ineligible to face his parent club. Dani Ayala, Scott Wharton, Jacob Davenport, Lewis Travis and Bradley Dack are all injured and will not play this game.

Injured: Dani Ayala, Scott Wharton, Jacob Davenport, Lewis Travis, Bradley Dack

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Tom Trybull

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XIs

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis; Oliver Skipp, Kieran Dowell; Emiliano Buendia, Mario Vrancic, Todd Cantwell; Teemu Pukki

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe, Jarrad Branthwaite, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Barry Douglas; Corry Evans, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby; Ben Brereton, Harvey Elliott, Adam Armstrong

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

We are predicting an easy victory for Norwich in this game. With the form that the Canaries are in, only a fool would bet against them in the Championship this season.

We expect them to secure their 11th straight win.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-0 Blackburn Rovers