Norwich City vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7, 2023

Norwich City and Blackpool will battle for three points in the final matchday of the EFL Championship campaign on Monday (May 7).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at West Brom last weekend. The Canaries went ahead through Josh Sargent in the 34th minute, but goals from Conor Townsend and Jed Wallace helped the Baggies complete the comeback.

Blackpool, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Millwall. Tom Bradshaw's brace and Zian Flemig's 75th-minute penalty saw the visitors claim the win, while Jerry Yates and Lewis Florini found the back of the net for the Tangerines.

Twelfth-placed Norwich have garnered 62 points from 45 games, while 23rd-placed Blackpool have 41 points will ply their trade in League One next season.

Norwich City vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 32 previous occasions . Norwich lead 15-11.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Norwich claim a 1-0 away win.

Blackpool have the worst defence in the league, conceding 72 goals in 45 games.

Norwich have managed just one win in their last ten league games, losing five.

Blackpool have lost their last six away games on the final day of the campaign, while Norwich are winless on the final day in the last three seasons.

There have been at least one goal scored in both halves in seven of Blackpool's last nine games.

Blackpool ended a 13-game winless run on their travel last time out (a 1-0 win over Birmingham City).

Norwich City vs Blackpool Prediction

Norwich City officially saw their promotion aspirations end last week with their defeat to West Bromwich Albion. The Canaries have paid the price for a disastrous run in the last few weeks that sabotaged their early-season push for automatic promotion.

Blackpool, for their part, have paid the price for a leaky defence and have been relegated to League One. Carrow Road will bid farewell to modern-day icon Teemu Pukki who is bringing his five-year association with the club to an end.

The 33-year-old Finland international will want to sign out with a goal and should fire Norwich City to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Norwich 2-0 Blackpool

Norwich City vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1- Norwich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Teemu Pukki to score at anytime

