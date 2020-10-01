Norwich City lost their first game in 17 Championship matches last time out against Bournemouth, and they will be determined to resurrect their second-tier form once more.

They face a decrepit Derby County side who were thumped 4-0 by Blackburn Rovers last time out – a scoreline that many will argue was generous on them.

The Rams have lost all three opening Championship matches, making this their worst start to a league campaign for 28 years.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney admitted post-game that there were “no excuses” for their performance and Derby fans will be expecting a much better showing next time they take to the field, even if they are playing a side relegated from the Premier League last season.

It's time to vote for your @Dafabet Goal of the Month for September! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/9ZyTFE47Om — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) September 30, 2020

Norwich City vs Derby County Head-to-head

Norwich have only beaten Derby once in their last eight meetings, with that victory coming at Carrow Road.

It was a humdinger of a game the last time these sides clashed, with Derby coming out 4-3 winners in an intense spectacle.

Derby have not lost to the Canaries in their last four encounters, with their last defeat coming in January 2017 when they lost 3-0.

Out of the 68 fixtures played between the two, Norwich have come out winners 28 times, with derby triumphing 21 times while there have been 19 draws.

Norwich City vs Derby County Team News

Norwich boss Daniel Farke revealed this week that he left Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia out of the squad for their loss versus Bournemouth after being disappointed in their standards and mentality in training.

Both could make a return, with Cantwell linked with a £15-million move to Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Ben Godrey is due to make the starting XI again despite rumours of an inbound bid from Everton for him.

Injured: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New Derby signing Jordan Ibe may not be fit enough to play for another four weeks after arriving from Bournemouth.

Centre-half Matt Clarke is expected to return to the defensive line after missing out against Blackburn.

Summer acquisition Kamil Jozwiak has recovered from his knock to be fully fit for the Rams once again.

Injured: Martyn Waghorn, Jordan Ibe, Tom Lawrence and Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Norwich City predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Tim Krul , Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmerman, Ben Godfrey, Xavier Quintilla, Oliver Skipp, Przemyslaw Placheta, Kenny McClean, Todd Cantwell, Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki

Derby County predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Andre Wisdom , Mike te Wierik, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth, Wayne Rooney, Max Bird, Jason Knight, Louie Sibley, Kamil Jozwiak, Jack Marriott

Norwich City vs Derby County Prediction

Derby County are on a slump both performance-wise and morale-wise, and they will not be relishing a game against a team freshly relegated from the Premier League.

Norwich City could be almost back to full strength, minus the absence of Kieran Dowell, and will be eager to bounce back after their first loss of the season.

This is very likely to go heavily in favour of the home side.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-0 Derby County