Norwich City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City will be aiming to make it 14 consecutive games unbeaten in the EFL Championship when they welcome Bournemouth to Carrow Road Stadium on Saturday.

Similarly, Bournemouth have been in high-flying form and will be looking to make it six league wins on the trot after their 3-2 loss to Barnsley back in March.

Norwich City have been simply scintillating this season. They are set to clinch the Championship title and return to the Premier League 12 months after their relegation.

The Canaries maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 win over Derby County last time out.

One goal proved to be enough as Kieran Dowell’s 21st-minute strike was enough to hand Norwich City their 27th win of the season.

Daniel Farke’s men are now unbeaten in 13 league games, dating back to a 2-0 loss to Swansea City in February.

📺 Saturday's game against Bournemouth is free for season ticket holders to watch on iFollow! ⬇ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 15, 2021

Bournemouth, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2020/21 Championship campaign. However, a poor run of results at the turn of the year saw them drop out of the automatic promotion spots.

The Cherries have been impressive in recent weeks, making it four straight wins on Tuesday as they claimed a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

This fine run has now seen Jonathan Woodgate’s men surge into fifth place, two points behind fourth-place Brentford.

Norwich City vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

After 60 meetings across all competitions, Norwich have a slight lead, having claimed 24 wins. Bournemouth have picked up 20 wins, while it has ended all square on 16 occasions.

This is the second meeting between the two teams this season after Arnaut Danjuma’s first-half strike handed Bournemouth a narrow 1-0 win in September’s reverse fixture.

Norwich City Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Norwich City vs Bournemouth Team News

Norwich City

The hosts will be without a few key players as they come into this clash with a relatively long injury list.

Lukas Rupp (Knock), Christoph Zimmermann (Hamstring), Adam Idah (Hernia), Ben Gibson (Ankle), Michael McGovern (Knee) and Sam Byram (Hamstring) are sidelined due to injuries.

Injured: Lukas Rupp, Christoph Zimmermann, Adam Idah, Ben Gibson, Michael McGovern, Sam Byram

Suspended: None

Three assists in the last three games for this man 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KkQpf6crU2 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 14, 2021

Bournemouth

Bournemouth will be without midfielder Lewis Cook, who has been ruled out with a long-term ACL injury. Other than that Jonathan Woodgate has a full strength squad to select from on Saturday.

Injured: Lewis Cook

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Xavi Quintilla, Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, Bali Mumba, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Onel Hernandez, Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic (GK); Lloyd Kelly, Steve Kelly, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Smith; Junior Stanislas, Jefferson Lerma; Arnaut Danjuma’s, Philip Billing, David Brooks; Dominic Solanke

Norwich City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Norwich and Bournemouth are two of the strongest sides in the division, and we can expect a hard-fought and entertaining matchup. We predict a share of the spoils with both sides canceling out one another, as they are evenly matched on paper.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-2 Bournemouth