Norwich City vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th March 2022

Two sides in search of a morale-boosting victory go toe-to-toe as Norwich City play host to Brentford at the Carrow Road Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game on a five-game winless run, including four consecutive defeats, while the visitors have failed to taste victory in any of their last nine outings.

Norwich City were dumped out of the FA Cup last Wednesday courtesy of a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool.

They have now turned their sights to the Premier League, where they are on a three-game losing streak and are winless in their last four outings.

Norwich City remain rooted to the bottom of the league table after picking up just 17 points from 26 games.

Meanwhile, Brentford failed to find their feet once again as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against a rejuvenated Newcastle United side last time out.

They have now failed to taste victory in each of their last nine games, managing just one draw and losing eight in that time.

With 24 points from 27 games, Brentford are currently 15th in the league table, three points above Burnley in the final relegation spot.

Norwich City vs Brentford Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Norwich City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 28 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides.

Brentford have picked up 22 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 different occasions.

The Canaries are winless in each of their last five games in all competitions, picking up one draw and losing four since a 1-0 win over Wolves in the FA Cup back in February.

Brentford, meanwhile, are winless in each of their last nine, managing just one draw and losing eight games in that time.

Norwich City boast the league’s second-worst record on home turf, with just nine points from 13 outings.

Norwich City vs Brentford Prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will head into Saturday’s game desperate for all three points. We expect them to take the game to each other and this makes for an exciting watch. However, we predict the spoils will be shared as they head into the game in similar form.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Brentford

Norwich City vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Edited by Peter P