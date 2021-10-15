Norwich City vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2021

Norwich City will go head-to-head with Brighton at Carrow Road in a Premier League 2021-22 fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Brighton have made a flying start to their 2021-22 EPL campaign, winning four of their seven games. They sit sixth in the table with 14 points and are above heavyweights like Arsenal and Tottenham.

Brighton played out a 0-0 draw with Arsenal in their most recent Premier League fixture but dominated their opposition throughout the game. They had 21 shots and 59% possession against a strong side, which is testament to the stellar work Graham Potter had done with Brighton.

Norwich City, meanwhile, have had a nightmare start to life back in the top division of English football. They sit at the bottom of the table, with just one point from seven matches. They are coming off a goalless draw against Burnley.

Norwich City vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Norwich City and Brighton have played eight matches against each other so far. The Canaries have won four matches against the weekend's opposition, while the Seagulls have prevailed on three occasions. One match ended in a draw.

It's traditionally been a high-scoring affair, with 3.1 goals being scored in this fixture on average. Norwich City are on a three-game losing streak at home.

Brighton have won three games out of their last six, with two draws and a loss.

Norwich City vs Brighton Prediction

Norwich ended their losing streak in the Premier League against Burnley but will play against a much stronger team in Brighton on Saturday. Their home form doesn't inspire much confidence, and they have failed to do anything of note on both the offensive and the defensive end.

Brighton, meanwhile, have been firing on all cylinders and manager Graham Potter has instilled a winning mentality in his side. They have finished their chances this season unlike last year, and are favorites to win against the Canaries at the weekend.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton

Norwich City vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton (Norwich have lost six out of their seven games in the league this season)

Tip 2 - Total goals under 2.5: YES (Under 2.5 goals have been produced in five of the last six competitive and non-competitive meetings between Norwich and Brighton spanning back to 2015)

Tip 3 - Brighton to keep a clean sheet: Y (Brighton & Hove Albion have kept three clean sheets in their last five matches across all competitions).

