Norwich City vs Bristol Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Norwich City will host Bristol Rovers at Carrow Road on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 FA Cup campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the Championship of late and will be looking to pick up their first win of the year this week. They played out a 1-1 draw against in-form Southampton in their last match, falling behind in the 70th minute before substitute Josh Sargent turned home the leveler minutes later.

Norwich City were knocked out at this stage of the tournament last season after losing 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Bristol Rovers kicked off their FA Cup campaign with a 7-2 demolition of amateur side Whitby back in November. They then locked horns with Crewe Alexandra in the second round of the tournament and picked up a 4-2 win over the League Two side, finding themselves four goals up just after the restart before their opponents scored two consolation goals midway through the second half.

Norwich City vs Bristol Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 57 meetings between Norwich and Rovers. Both sides have won 20 games apiece while their other 17 matchups have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a League One clash back in 2010 which the Canaries won 3-0.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture after going winless in their seven games prior.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Seven of Norwich's 10 league wins this season have come at Carrow Road.

All but one of Rovers' eight league defeats this season have come on the road.

Norwich City vs Bristol Rovers Prediction

Norwich are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last five matches. They have, however, picked up three wins and two draws in their last five home games and will be looking forward to this one.

Rovers saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, lost four of their last six away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Bristol Rovers

Norwich City vs Bristol Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)